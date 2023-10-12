Axel voted Lowndes County Athlete of the Week Published 5:54 pm Thursday, October 12, 2023

Jatyus Axel was voted as Lowndes County’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior cheerleader at The Calhoun School. Axel is part of The Mighty Marching Tigers band as a member of the color guard and participates in the JROTC, all while maintaining high academics. Axel also has the honor of being this year’s Ms. Homecoming. She is very active at Calhoun, assisting with pep rallies and other school activities to help with school morale. Axel is very popular with the student body, teachers and administrators. She won this week’s award by receiving 57%, 483 out of the 852 votes cast.

Junior Iyanis Wallace from Central High School and Senior Clayton Hussey from Lowndes Academy were also nominated for their athleticism and setting the standard for excellence on and off the field. Congratulations to Axel and all student-athletes nominated this week.

Athlete of the Week is made possible by the joint efforts of The Lowndes Signal and Lowndes County Public Schools Athletic Director Nickles Rankins, and through the cooperation of the coaches and administration of Central High School, Lowndes Academy, and The Calhoun School.

