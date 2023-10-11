Deputy Kandace Owens reporting for duty Published 9:15 am Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Deputy Kandace Thomas began her career in law enforcement over three years ago with the Montgomery Police Department, later making a lateral transfer to join the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department where she remains still.

Thomas said that her career in law enforcement was a lifelong dream of hers and is one of the best decisions she has ever made.

“Growing up it was always a dream of mine to become a police officer,” Thomas said. “Just seeing the impact they have on people’s lives was so inspiring. I truly thought it was cool and I wanted to one day make a difference too. And now I’m living that very same dream I had as a little girl.”

Thomas’ transfer to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department led her to become a school-resource officer (SRO) at Jackson Steele Elementary School, where Thomas said gets to experience her favorite part of the job every day.

“My favorite part of being a school resource officer is being able to interact with all of my kids and being there for them,” Thomas said. “If no one else has their back, Deputy Thomas does and they can always count on me.”

Lowndes County Sgt. Prince Williams sang praise to Thomas’ ability to connect with and serve her community.

“Kandace is probably one of the most dedicated deputies we have,” Williams said. “She has an infectious personality and it radiates whenever she’s around. The children of Lowndes love Mrs. Kandace and it’s an ultimate judgment of her character. We’re so lucky to have her here.”

Thomas admitted that while there is no other career she would rather have, being a law enforcement officer can sometimes take an emotional toll on, and offered a heartfelt sentiment to the community.

“The most difficult part of my job is not being able to save everyone,” Thomas said. “I know life happens and things happen, but if we could all come together as one, the world would truly be a better place.”





