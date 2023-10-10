What we do with our words Published 7:28 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

An Editorial Opinion of The Lowndes Signal

Every individual has a voice. Our voice can be used for good, or for harm, and we have a choice on how we use our voice, our words, to impact the community.

One local community in the tri-county area has a voice which claims to speak for its citizens. Under the guise of revelation, this voice uses the anonymity of a social media platform to tear down and undermine the efforts of others and twist positive news into something dangerous.

Words can build up – illuminating, enlightening, encouraging the good which strengthens small towns. Words can also tear down, destroying initiative, confidence, and the inspiration which drives good works.

Such a voice, although purporting to uncover deception and evil intent, impacts the community in ways which are difficult to undo. It undermines the community trust in agencies and individuals people rely on in the worst of times. It breeds bias and perpetuates the most sinister of enemies – hate.

Perspective is subjective and largely based upon our experiences. We can choose how we view our world and how we use our worldview and words to influence others. We cannot let our perspective define our influence, especially when we have the power to harm the innocent by teaching them to distrust those they rely on for help.

It’s difficult to understand why someone would purposely ridicule, criticize, and malign the individuals, entities, and agencies in place to support their community, all under the ruse of informing others. It’s equally as confusing to us, why a community voice would not use their influence to uplift the working to make the world a better place.

If individuals want to effect positive change, we can recommend any number of constructive ways to use words – ways that build up rather than tear down. When behavior needs to be called out, there are ways to do it – ways that can build something better instead of throwing the baby out with the bathwater.

We are happy to be a platform for building up communities and are equally ready to share the truth about what’s wrong in the tri-county area with coverage based on facts, not rumors or innuendos. We encourage our local voices to consider their influence and what they are doing with their words to build up good.