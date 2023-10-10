Ivey directs flags lowered to honor fallen in Israel Published 6:51 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

On Oct. 9, Governor Kay Ivey directed that all flags across Alabama should be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of the lives lost in Israel at the hands of Hamas terrorists Saturday.

The directive refers to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip into Israel which occurred Oct. 7, the Jewish holy day of Simchat Torah, while Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel from a number of different points. The attacks are ongoing.

According to updates issued by the Consulate General of Israel in Atlanta, focused on civilian populations, the attacks claimed over 200 Israeli lives the first day. At press time, that number had grown, with over 900 people killed and more than 2,600 wounded.

Ivey describes the bombings as repeated acts of terrorism and pledged Alabama’s ongoing support for Israel.

“The repeated acts of terrorism and violation of Israel’s sovereignty must be stopped at all costs,” Ivey wrote. “Those responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Israeli citizens are not only the enemies of our Jewish brothers and sisters, but the United States and her people too. For more than 80 years, Alabama has proudly stood in solidarity with the State of Israel, and we will continue to do so through these challenging times.”

While communities around the world light up in blue to support Israel, the lowering of Alabama flags displays the heartfelt prayers of Alabamians and a pledge of continued support.

“Alabama and Israel share a commitment to deeply held common values – one of which is the belief in the power of prayer,” Ivey said. “I call upon the people of our great state to uplift our Jewish brothers and sisters in prayer as they fight to protect their homeland.”

Flags should be flown at half-staff immediately and until sunset on Oct. 13.