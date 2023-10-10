Central takes area win over Billingsley Published 10:13 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

The Central-Hayneville Lions hosted the Billingsley Bears on Oct. 6 and overtook their opponents in overtime play to achieve a 78-72 win.

The Lion’s put up a valiant fight against their opponents, refusing to bow to the Bears and leading the game into an impressive quadruple overtime.

According to head coach Corvin Johnson, it was the best game he has ever been a part of and he is proud of the way his athletes performed under pressure.

“Y’all don’t understand the type of adversity my kids faced tonight with the amount of injuries that occurred and the disqualification of our top player,” Johnson said. “This group of young men weathered the storm and persevered to victory. 78-72 is a score that’s unbelievable, but you had to be there to witness the amount of intensity that was present in the Lion’s Den.”

The disqualification Johnson mentioned involved No. 7 Lee Moore who has been instrumental on the Lions’ team this season. Johnson said Moore was disqualified during the game for unsportsmanlike conduct due to excessive celebration.

Johnson gave credit to Moore for a game well played as he scored four touchdowns for the Lions. Johnson also noted Iyanis Wallace, No. 3, as a key player of the night who cored seven touchdowns, falling just one touchdown short of the state record.

Johnson said the game was one of the most entertaining he has ever coached due to the amount of big plays the Lions pulled off and a changing momentum throughout the game.

“There were phases of the game where each of us were unstoppable,” Johnson said. “I’m glad that our kids persevered. For the young guys to step in and contribute the way they did was incredible. We scored the most points in school history. It was very historic and a day I’ll never forget.”

Next on their schedule, the Lions will travel to Notasulga to take on the Blue Devils on Oct. 13 at Blue Devils Stadium which Johnson said he is both excited and slightly nervous about.

"I'm returning to my home county so a lot of these kids and the coaches I'm very close to and this game is very personal to me," Johnson said. "We [Central and Notasulga] are tied for the third seed in the area. This game will break that tie and one team will fall, so this game has tremendous playoff implications."






