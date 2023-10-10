Calhoun shut out by Loachapoka Published 10:10 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

The Calhoun Tigers traveled to Loachapoka on Oct. 5 where they fell to the Indians in a 39-0 loss.

Thursday night’s game was the first game of the season that the Tigers have been held scoreless.

Two safeties were called against the Tigers, the first of which happening early in the first quarter in the Tigers end zone which head coach Ervin Starr said was a turning point in the game.

Email newsletter signup

Starr said the Tigers’ defense put up a good fight against their opponents and gave credit to No. 7 Gabriel Bueno, No. 3 Patrick Peagler, No. 5 Davyon Lewis, and No. 4 Keonte Abrams for their impressive performance.

While Starr said he is disappointed with the loss, he acknowledged that he is proud of his athletes and their abilities regardless of the outcome.

“We did see some good things happen during the game,” Starr said. “We know we have talented, hungry players.”

According to Starr, progress will be crucial to the future success of the Tigers team, but the drive and perseverance his athletes possess is impressive nonetheless.

“We played hard for four quarters,” Starr said. “We just have to learn and grow and be more consistent.”

On Oct. 13, the Tigers will travel to Red Devil Stadium to take on the Verbena Red Devils under the Friday night lights in their fifth region game of the season which Starr said he is hopeful will result in the Tigers bringing home a win.





