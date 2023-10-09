If You See Something, Say Something Published 4:54 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

Year-round, the “If You See Something, Say Something” campaign works to empower and educate the public on the importance of recognizing the signs of terrorism-related suspicious activity and how to report it to law enforcement. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security designated Sept. 25, as “If You See Something, Say Something” Awareness Day, also known as #SeeSayDay. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) and its Fusion Center (AFC) has joined DHS and campaign partners across the nation to remind the public to be aware of suspicious activity and how to report it to law enforcement.

ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said, “We all play a role in keeping our loved ones and communities safe. We encourage everyone to participate in this national campaign, take the pledge to protect, and know the appropriate steps to take if you suspect suspicious activity.”

The slogan “If You See Something, Say Something” was originally implemented and trademarked by the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (NY MTA) after the Sept. 11, terrorist attacks in 2001. In July 2010, the NY MTA granted a license to DHS to use the trademarked slogan for the purpose of implementing a nationwide anti-terrorism campaign.

The DHS campaign was launched in conjunction with the Nationwide Suspicious Activity Reporting Initiative and in 2018, DHS designated Sept. 25, as National “If You See Something, Say Something” Awareness Day, also known as #SeeSayDay on social media.

This #SeeSayDay campaign encourages citizens to make a pledge to protect their community by taking the following steps:

Learn and be aware of the warning signs of suspicious activity and threats.

Immediately speak up to report suspicious activity to local authorities. Click HERE to report suspicious activity to the AFC.

Learn more about #SeeSayDay and pledge to protect at: If You See Something, Say Something® | Homeland Security (dhs.gov).





