Sweet treats highlight of small-town life Published 4:45 pm Sunday, October 8, 2023

An Editorial Opinion of The Lowndes Signal

On any given Saturday afternoon, residents of Crenshaw County can stop by Dips and Dogs for a sweet treat that includes much more than a serving of hand-dipped ice cream.

Tim Dowdy serves up the best Nathan’s hotdogs around, complete with all the “fixins.” And, if a diner happens to make a mistake with their order, Dowdy makes the dog again at no charge, accepting payment only after everything, including the ice cream, has been thoroughly enjoyed and the customer is satisfied.

The scene could be played out in Butler County at Camellia Sweet Treats, in Lowndes County at the Hayneville QV, or in other parts of Crenshaw County such as Busy Beans in Highland Home. No matter which venue is chosen, people passing through usually find local restaurants which prove that a great dining experience is so much more than good food, but includes friendly service and the feeling diners can feed body and soul at a place where everyone knows their name.

One Dips and Dogs patron, Greenville Newspapers editor, recalled a Saturday afternoon visit to Dips and Dogs when she intended to stop by for a quick ice cream cone and ended up staying to eat a hot dog meal and become acquainted with a Luverne resident locals affectionately call

“Frenchy.”

After feeling unable to pass up a Nathan’s dog, the patron was invited to sit with another diner, long-time Luverne resident and transplant from France, Yvonne Addision.

The woman spent her meal listening to Addision’s story, discovering how Addision came to Crenshaw County as a young, post-World-War-II bride and opted to stay through two husbands and a few children, making her home in the place she felt so welcome.

At nearly 90, Addison had a lot to say that day and what was meant to be a quick stop turned into an hour or so, and an article idea for a future newspaper issue.

Such instances are what make small-town dining a great experience. The facility doesn’t need to be fancy, although Dips and Dogs sports a traditional diner motif which is both welcoming and nostalgic. What is most valued is warm, welcome, good food and even better companionship.

We are glad to say local eateries do not disappoint. Thank you for keeping us well fed, well informed, and feeling welcome on a lazy Saturday afternoon.