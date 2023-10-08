Sewell files for re-election in 7th Congressional District Published 10:54 am Sunday, October 8, 2023

By James Jones

The Selma Times-Journal

Congresswoman Terri Sewell announced Thursday she filed paperwork to run for re-election in Alabama’s 7th Congressional District.

Sewell, a native of Selma, has served as Congresswoman since 2010.

“The people of Alabama’s 7th Congressional District deserve a fighter who will wake up every morning determined to bring more resources and better opportunities to our communities,” Sewell said in a statement. “While we have made tremendous progress in that effort, our fight isn’t over yet. We need to continue lowering costs, make our communities safer, protect our sacred right to vote, and ensure every child can live up to their God-given potential.”

Sewell’s District encompasses Dallas, Choctaw, Greene, Hale, Lowndes, Marengo, Pickens, Perry, Sumter, and Wilcox counties, with portions of Clarke, Jefferson, Montgomery and Tuscaloosa counties.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to represent my home district in Congress,” Sewell said. “I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and continuing this fight on behalf of the communities that I am so blessed to serve.”