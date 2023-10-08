Severe Weather Preparedness Class set for Hayneville Published 4:30 pm Sunday, October 8, 2023

By Tana Shaley

Alabama Cooperative Extension System

Town of Hayneville is the location of the first of a series of severe weather preparedness classes being offered in Lowndes County.

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System (ACES) will offer its “Be Ready, Lowndes County” class on Oct. 11, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Hayneville Town Hall.

Participants will hear from presenters with the Alabama Emergency Management Agency, the American Red Cross, the South-Central Alabama Development Commission, Tuskegee University Extension Program, and the Alabama Cooperative Extension System about preparing for severe weather.

According to ACES researchers, being prepared is key to disaster survival, “It’s important to have two separate levels of preparedness kits in place: 1) a “shelter in place” disaster kit in the event that you stay in your home or a shelter possibly without utilities or outside assistance for up to a week; and 2) a “go bag” in case you need to evacuate your home due to unsafe conditions. Be certain to take the “go bag” wherever you go.”

Hayneville Mayor James Davis said that the Town Council voted to purchase weather radios for the first twenty people registered to attend the class.

“We are concerned about our citizens’ safety during severe weather. We hope that these radios will help keep our community members as safe as possible,” Davis said. “We want them to attend this class to learn as much as they can.”

Mary Wedgeworth, SCADC Alabama Cares Program Coordinator, said her team is excited about the event.

“We are participating in this event to help educate older adults, caregivers, individuals with disabilities, community-based organizations, and others about emergency preparedness,” Wedgeworth said. “Caregivers must be prepared and capable of supporting both themselves and their loved ones during a disaster. Disasters can be managed when we prepare in advance,” she added.

The event will include a light lunch, and registration is required for the first twenty people who will receive a new weather radio. To register, call 334-548-2315.