A dream within two dreams Published 5:09 pm Saturday, October 7, 2023

By R.A. Tea Mathews

Last Sunday, I had a very sweet dream about something I have prayed for a long time. The thing is, I dreamed this dream once before. I can tell you exactly when and where, because it was an unforgettable two days.

In the spring of 2019, I heard the Lord say, “Your prayers have been answered.” That’s right. I heard Him. It was four in the morning. I can’t tell you if the words were in a dream or in that light state right after you awaken, but I heard Him.

Now you see why it’s unforgettable. And that was just the first day.

I pray a lot. Not just for myself, but for others. So, I spent the day asking God, “WHICH prayers?”

At four the next morning, I woke up from a dream. It was about two things I had asked of God for many years. The timing couldn’t be a coincidence.

Some may say, “It’s been over four years. Apparently, her dream is not coming true.” But I believe, and the second dream last Sunday confirmed my trust in God.

Why? Because it brought to mind Scripture. Specifically, another person who also had two dreams. They came true 13 years later, but they did come true. Who was that person?

Solomon Joseph Isaac Laban

Let me give you a few hints: He’s a teen, and you’ll find him in Genesis. Lock in your answer. Here’s the boy, and his two dreams.

“Joseph, when he was seventeen … had a dream … ‘we were binding sheaves in the field, and behold, my sheaf stood up and also remained standing; and behold, your sheaves gathered around and bowed down to my sheaf.’” (Genesis 37:2-7)

His brothers were angry about it. They said, “Are you actually going to reign over us?” (Genesis 37:8)

Joseph had a second dream and said, “… behold, the sun and the moon, and eleven stars were bowing down to me.” This time his father also wasn’t pleased and said … “Am I … going to come to bow down to the ground before you?” (Genesis 37:9-10)

When his brothers later saw him, they said, “Here comes this dreamer.” Then they seized Joseph and ultimately sold him into slavery. (Genesis 37:11-28).

Joseph spent 13 years in Egypt both as a slave and a prisoner. The likelihood of anyone bowing to him seemed small. And yet, at 30, Joseph became second-in-command of Egypt. Wherever he went, men yelled, “Bow the knee!” Moreover, his family came to Egypt, fleeing the famine in Canaan, and were subject to him. (Genesis 41:46- 50:21)

The correct answer is No. 2, “Joseph.”

But there’s more. On Sunday, I also remembered how Joseph’s life was changed. Two more dreams!

It seems Pharaoh had dreamed of seven skinny cows swallowing seven plump cows. Scripture says, “Then Pharaoh awoke. But he fell asleep and dreamed a second time…”

Next, Pharaoh saw seven skinny ears of grain swallowing seven fat ears. No one could interpret the dreams until Joseph was brought from Pharaoh’s prison.

Joseph said, “God has shown Pharaoh what He is about to do. Behold, seven years of great abundance are coming in all the land of Egypt; and after them seven years of famine … will ravage the land.” (Genesis 41:1-30)

Joseph finished by telling Pharaoh something about dreams that repeat twice in the same night. What were Joseph’s words?

The dreams will reoccur. The dreams can only be interpreted by a man of God. The dreams bestow an anointing. The matter is confirmed by God.

Lock in your answer. Here’s the passage:

Joseph said, “Now, as for the repeating of the dream to Pharaoh twice, it means that the matter is confirmed by God, and God will quickly bring it about.” (Genesis 41:32)

The correct answer is No. 4, “The matter is confirmed by God.”

Seventeen-year-old Joseph’s two dreams didn’t happen urgently as Pharaoh’s did. But they did come true. Perhaps God needed for Joseph to learn a hard lesson about humility.

Know this – when my dream doubled, immediately I thought of Joseph. Like that young man sitting in prison, I have no reason to believe the double dream will come true, except I trust Scripture.

Listen to the Bible every day. Either with a CD or put it on your phone. Then, whatever happens in your life, whether it’s a reoccurring dream or something else, Scripture will rise from within to guide your understanding.

As for the outcome of my double dream, I’ll keep you informed!





