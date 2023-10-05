Johnson declares intent to seek re-election Published 4:08 pm Thursday, October 5, 2023

Lowndes County District Judge Adrian Johnson declared his intention to seek re-election on Oct. 2.

The long-time Lowndes County resident qualified to run for his third term in the seat and announced his qualification in a social media post.

“I have been honored to serve the citizens of Lowndes County since 2011, and with your help I will continue to serve the people with integrity and fidelity to the law,” Johnson said. “I love Lowndes County and I enjoy the opportunity to help someone in our county every day.”

Originally from Mobile County, Johnson graduated from Citronella High School in 1993 and continued his education at Auburn University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in History in 1997.

Johnson earned a masters degree at Cumberland School of Law at Samford University in Birmingham, working as clerk for the 19th Circuit Judge John Bush before taking a job with a Montgomery law firm and eventually being elected as Lowndes County District Judge.

Johnson, his wife Mandy, and their daughter Harper attend Hayneville Baptist Church where he serves in many capacities, including Chairman of the Deacons.

As judge presiding over the Juvenile Court, Johnson has worked to improve the lives of the county’s children through efforts like the Children’s Policy Council and the Character in Action program.

“I have worked to improve the lives of children, worked to develop programs to improve our communities, and treated all who came before the court with courtesy and respect,” Johnson said. “I humbly ask for your support in the Democratic Primary on March 5, 2024.”