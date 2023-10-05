Howard voted Lowndes County Athlete of the Week Published 11:36 am Thursday, October 5, 2023

Jase Howard was voted as Lowndes County’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior football player at Lowndes Academy. While not practicing, Jase successfully operates his own lawn care company and voluntarily mows the grass at the football facility. Jase plays outside linebacker and has been a contributor to Lowndes Academy’s success this season. Howard won this week’s award by receiving 49%, 264 out of the 536 votes cast.

Senior Xochitl Fonseca from The Calhoun School and junior from Central High School were also nominated for their athleticism and setting the standard for excellence on and off the field. Congratulations to Howard and all athletes nominated this week.

Athlete of the Week is made possible by the joint efforts of The Lowndes Signal and Lowndes County Public Schools Athletic Director Nickles Rankins, and through the cooperation of the coaches and administration of Central High School, Lowndes Academy, and The Calhoun School.

