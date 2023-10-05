Career Tech honors students, teacher of the month
Published 10:34 am Thursday, October 5, 2023
Tramya Knight is a student who displays great leadership skills and character through compassion, honesty, trustworthiness, optimism and responsibility.
Jakayden Seawright is the first student in the classroom and makes sure everyone has their name badges at their seat in their simulated workplace classroom.
Tyrese McRae demonstrates initiative in his modern manufacturing classroom.
Shamiria Rudolph is always eager to assist others, exhibits natural leadership abilities and offers positive encouragement.
Iyanis Wallas has made significant progress in the classroom and has a great work ethic.”
CB Grant has taken on a leadership role in his agriscience class and has ensured that the shop is clean and all tools are in their place after class.
Dan Davis is Lowndes County Career Tech’s modern manufacturing instructor, dedicated to helping bring a real live experience to Lowndes County students.
A few Lowndes County students and one special Lowndes County instructor were honored as students and teacher for the month of September by leaders of the Lowndes County Technical Education program. According to Program Director Shameka Baker, those who are chosen for the award display excellence in their classrooms.
“Each month teachers highlight students who are doing exceptionally well, have displayed great character, or have excelled in class,” Baker said. “We want to highlight these students and their teachers to let them know we are proud of them.”