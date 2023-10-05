Career Tech honors students, teacher of the month Published 10:34 am Thursday, October 5, 2023

A few Lowndes County students and one special Lowndes County instructor were honored as students and teacher for the month of September by leaders of the Lowndes County Technical Education program. According to Program Director Shameka Baker, those who are chosen for the award display excellence in their classrooms.

"Each month teachers highlight students who are doing exceptionally well, have displayed great character, or have excelled in class," Baker said. "We want to highlight these students and their teachers to let them know we are proud of them."






