Lowndes teams travel to face gridiron challenge Published 12:04 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

All three Lowndes County varsity teams traveled to face their opponents Friday – one brought home the win and two were defeated. But win or lose, coaches and fans expressed pride in their hometown teams.

Lowndes Academy

Lowndes Academy traveled to Grove Hill Friday, where they met Clarke Prep and brought home the “W” after a 45-7 contest.

The Gators, ranked No. 1 in the Alabama Independent School Association Class 2A Region 2, were a formidable foe in the Rebel’s winning season and Lowndes head coach Shane Moye expected to have his work cut out for him in the game.

“We [had] our work cut out for us,” Moye said. “They are 5-1 and are averaging around 50 points a game and we are averaging 41 but giving up zero. It was our first true test for sure.”

The Rebels gained momentum early, putting the first points on the board with two first-quarter touchdowns. Lowndes found the endzone for three more touchdowns in the second quarter, ending the first half ahead 35-0.

The Lowndes defense, ranked No. 1 in the state among both public and private schools, did their job well and held the Gators back for most of the game.

“Matt [Marshall] does a good job [coaching defense],” Moye said. “They are just playing hard and flying to the football. They play together as a group and it’s just fun to watch them.”

Not to be outdone, the Gators became the first team to score against the Rebels this season with a third-quarter touchdown. The Rebels gained 10 more points in the third quarter, but neither team made another touchdown and the game ended in Lowndes’ favor 45-7.

The Rebels travel to meet 42-2 Patrician Academy on Oct. 6.

Central High School

Central High School traveled to face 1-4 Wilcox Central Friday and fell to the Jaguars 0-38 in a non-league match.

Central’s defense held back the Jaguars, allowing only one touchdown in each of the first two quarters.

Head coach Corvin Johnson felt confident going into the game, but said he also expected a challenge from the Jaguars.

“From what we see on film, they are athletic,” Johnson said. “But I still think we have the more talented and disciplined team.”

After the half, Wilcox gained momentum, placing three touchdowns on the board in the third quarter before gaining one more in the fourth quarter, ending the game by allowing the Lions to gain no points during the match which was Wilcox’s homecoming game.

“I know they had ‘get back’ on their minds,” Johnson said. “We played them for our homecoming last year and we won so they were looking to get that back this year.”

The Lions prepare to meet 2-3 Billingsley away in a region match on Oct. 6.

The Calhoun School

The Calhoun School traveled to Luverne Friday, where they fell to the Tigers 6-42. Calhoun will meet Loachapoka in an away game on Oct. 5.