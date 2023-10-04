Calhoun falls to Luverne Published 10:28 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

The Calhoun Tigers and the Luverne Tigers faced off on the gridiron on Sep. 29 where Calhoun fell to their opponents in a 42-6 loss.

Head coach Ervin Starr said the game got off to a rocky start which proved to be a heavy setback for Calhoun.

“We fumbled on our opening possession and they recovered on our 27-yard line,” Starr said. “They scored two plays later and it really set us in a hole and took our will to fight back.”

Starr said that though many errors were made on the field, he is proud of the way his athletes conducted themselves in spite of the challenge they faced.

“Our guys kept fighting during the game even though it got out of hand early,” Starr said. “We didn’t execute some things that we game-planned for, but we showed great character and will continue to do so. We will continue to work on fighting through adversity, finishing drives, and not having untimely, drive killing mistakes.”

Credit was given by Starr to No. 6 Jeremy Hardy who secured Calhoun’s sole touchdown on a 10-yard run in the fourth quarter with one minute left in the game. Starr also praised No. 11 JaCarie Peagler who the coach said showed a great deal of talent in his positions as running back and defensive end during the game.

One injury was sustained during the game by freshman running back No. 3 Patrick Peagler who took a damaging blow to his lower leg. Peagler is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery.

Next on their schedule, the Calhoun Tigers will meet the Loachapoka Indians at the Beauregard High School football field in Opelika on Thurs. Oct. 5.





