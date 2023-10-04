Burn ban issued in Alabama Published 10:30 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

A statewide Fire Alert, more commonly known as a ‘burn ban’, has been issued for all counties in Alabama.

According to the Alabama Forestry Commission, a Fire Alert in effect means that “weather conditions are such that there are an abnormal number of wildfires, or several unusually large wildfires in an area, or when there is an issue with severe smoke causing air quality degradation”

While under a Fire Alert, permits for outdoor burning will be restricted and anyone who burns a field, grassland, or woodland without a burn permit may be subject to prosecution for committing a Class B misdemeanor.

Email newsletter signup

Michele Sousa, who works closely with the Fort Deposit Fire Department, said the burn ban stems from less than favorable environmental conditions which could cause fires to become larger than intended.

“We are under a severe threat of fire due to no rain,” Sousa said. “Even though the grass and the trees are green, they’re very dry. With the humidity being low and the winds being high, any kind of sparks can ignite a fire and light everything up.”

The Alabama Forestry Commission issued a reminder to the public that with the current weather trends, any fires have the potential to quickly spread out of control and could result in damage to forests, property, and the lives of Alabama residents.

At this time, no end-date has been established for the current Fire Alert. The alert will remain in effect until weather conditions have changed enough to significantly reduce the risk of potential wildfires.

To report a wildfire, call the Alabama Forestry Commission at (800) 392-5679. For more information on the current wildfire situation in the state or any other forestry-related issues, contact your local AFC office or visit the agency website at https://forestry.alabama.gov/Pages/Fire/Totals.aspx.





