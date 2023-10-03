Lowndes Academy second graders visit nature center Published 7:55 am Tuesday, October 3, 2023

The second grade class from Lowndes Academy visited the Alabama Nature Center in Millbrook on Sept. 27 with their teacher Rachel McCurdy and a host of parents. The students participated in cane pole fishing and a nature hike, as well as instruction about snakes, fish, amphibians, and other wildlife that inhabit Alabama forests. Pictured are (front row, left to right) Austen Evans, Chance Lovell, Anna Singleton, and Maggie Shifferd; (back row, left to right) Griffin Pouncey, Christian Taylor, Cade Nichols, Charlee Patronis, Kate Olive Warner, Hollon Pettus, Emma Rae Jordan, McKenna Hargrove, Leah Burkett, Gunner Abernathy, Finley Hilliard, and Molly Madaris. Photo submitted