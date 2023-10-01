Lowndes County Sheriff to host Trunk or Treat Published 7:58 am Sunday, October 1, 2023

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is preparing to host its second annual Trunk or Treat event in October.

Sgt. Prince Williams said the Sheriff’s Department decided to begin hosting the event as a way to connect with the community.

“We decided to host a trunk or treat to give our kids a safe, family friendly option while also allowing them to get an up close and personal feel for the first responders and staff who support our community and county,” Williams said. “Our area is rural and with houses being spaced out and neighbors sometimes being far away, so the Sheriff’s Office wanted to facilitate a safe event that we could continue to build for years to come.”

Williams said that he has expectations that this year will be even better than last year.

“We had an amazing turnout last year,” Williams said. “We partnered with Toys for Tots and we had over 200 kids signed between Lowndes County and Butler County. We’re looking forward to building on a bigger event this year and we hope to see everyone there.”

Members of the community will set up decorated spooky stations in the trunks of their vehicles to hand out candy, play games, and offer a night of family friendly. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet and chat with some of the brave men and women who protect and serve Lowndes County.

The event will be held from 6:30-9 p.m. on Oct. 26 at the John Hulett Detention Center in Hayneville. Children of all ages are welcome to revel in the tricks and treats, and attendees are encouraged to come donned in their Halloween costumes.





