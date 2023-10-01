Lowndes Academy celebrates first Hall of Honor inductees Published 7:55 am Sunday, October 1, 2023

The Lowndes Academy Alumni Hall of Honor held its first annual induction ceremony on Sep. 24 at Marengo House.

According to Susan Mohun, the event was a success with many in attendance to honor three individuals who have poured a great deal of time and effort into the students they taught over the years at Lowndes Academy.

“The event went wonderfully and we had over 100 in attendance,” Mohun said. “Each of the inductees were accompanied by their children and family members. We are just so thrilled and appreciative to have brought in the first inductees into the Lowndes Academy Hall of Honor.”

According to Mohun, attendees traveled from several different states to celebrate Joyce Harrell Blake, Barbara Haigler, and Art Sullivan, the 2023 Hall of Honor inductees.

Mohun offered these sentiments about the inductees:

Joyce Harrell Blake taught fifth grade math at Lowndes Academy from 1967 until 2002, and has been known over the years for her love for math and instilling that into her students. Blake has three children that are Lowndes Academy alumni.

Barbara Haigler taught fourth grade at Lowndes Academy from 1967 to 1999, and her love was science, art, and Alabama history. Haigler also has three children who are Lowndes Academy alumni.

Art Sullivan was a faculty member of Lowndes Academy from 1985 to 2022 in several capacities. Sullivan was a coach, a science teacher, and was also the headmaster at different times during his tenure. Sullivan has several family members who have graduated from Lowndes Academy.

Blake said she was honored to have been chosen as an inductee to the Hall of Honor as she reflected on her many years of serving at Lowndes Academy.

“It was a lovely affair and I was thrilled to be honored for my 51 years of teaching at Lowndes Academy,” Blake said. “Art Sullivan and I have both been teaching for over 51 years but all of his weren’t at Lowndes Academy and mine were, so I told him I had him beat. My husband helped get Lowndes Academy started and I enjoyed every minute of being a teacher there so this was a great honor.”





