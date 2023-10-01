Encouragement always in season Published 10:33 pm Sunday, October 1, 2023

An Editorial Opinion of The Lowndes Signal

Over the weekend, several readers responded to recent articles, giving newspaper staff positive feedback to indicate they like what they have been reading.

One lady stopped an editor at church to say she enjoys reading commentary about local events. Another asked a friend on the newspaper staff, to share details of a story she had heard about but hadn’t had the opportunity to read.

A Lowndes County reader took time to praise a special publication, the recent issue of Playbook which took on a new look this year as an effort to support football teams and coaching staff in Butler, Lowndes, and Crenshaw County schools. The heartful compliments served as an affirmation that recent improvements don’t go unnoticed.

A reader in Crenshaw County emailed a staff reporter, thanking her for her coverage of their family’s tradition of volunteering in the Luverne community.

Butler County residents expressed their views about game score posts on social media. Some were grateful for updates, others asked for better coverage.

Social media creates a world of anonymity, where persons can express their opinions in a way they might not have otherwise in a face-to-face conversation. In a day and age when people express opinions with more candor than they once did, community newspaper staff still appreciates those people who take the time to provide constructive feedback and a “thumbs up” when we bet it right.

Our readers matter to us. Your opinions matter too. Editorial staff takes suggestions, and criticism to heart. We use them to improve our efforts with the ultimate goal of writing the stories our readers value most.

“You made a mistake” can be hard to hear but is necessary to meet our goals. But encouraging works are never out of season and let us know we’re covering what our communities like to read, which is our ultimate purpose.

The editorial staff of The Greenville Advocate wishes to thank you for your support and encouragement. We invite you to engage with us through social media, by email at news@lowndessignal.com or by calling 334-382-3111.