Lowndes County Community Calendar Published 8:05 am Friday, September 29, 2023

LCUWP Applications

The Lowndes County Unincorporated Wastewater Project is accepting applications for septic system installation or repair at its office located at 507 W. Tuskeena Street in Hayneville. Call (334) 548-2006 or stop by Monday, Wednesday, or Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for an application.

LCUWP Meeting

The Lowndes County Unincorporated Wastewater Project will hold an information meeting at Hayneville Church of Christ. Date and time will be announced later. Watch here for updates.

Head Start

The Lowndes County BOE has opened Head Start registration for children ages 3 and 4 for the 2023-2024 program year. Current immunization records, proof of income, and proof of age are required to register. Call (334) 548-2145 or visit www.lowndesboeheadstart.org for information.

Community Dinner

Hayneville Christian Church at 200 S. Washington Street hill host a community dinner Sept. 28 from 6-7:30 p.m. Pulled pork and all the fixings will be available at no church but donations will be accepted. Come out and enjoy good food and fellowship.

Class Reunion

Central High School in Hayneville will host an All Classes Reunion on Oct. 7 from 1-6 p.m. The event will take place at Carnes Park located on U.S. Highway 80 in White Hall.

Food giveaway

Imago Dei Church at the 45 distributes food on a first-come, first-served basis the second Saturday of each month. The next distribution will take place Oct. 14 starting at 9 a.m. at 6845 US Highway 80 East.

Wildlife Cookout

Deon Shathon and Monroe will present the 12th Annual Wildlife Cookout Oct. 21 at Carnes Park in White Hall. The event features a live DJ, with festivities beginning at 12 p.m. and food served at 3 p.m. Admission is $20. Vendors are welcome. Bring your grills and tents.

Trunk or Treat

The Town of White Hall and sponsors will present the fourth annual Truck or Treat Festival Oct. 28 from 1-5 p.m. at the Lowndes Interpretive Center in Hayneville. For more information contact Juwanna Stringter at (334) 875-5703 or Shunta Mitchell at (334) 412-3179.

Sheriff’s Treat

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s office presents its second annual Trunk or Treat featuring games, food, and prizes Oct. 26 from 6:30-9 p.m. The event will take place at the John Hulett Detention Facility in Hayneville. Children of all ages are welcome.

Fort Deposit Fire Department Cookoff

Residents of Fort Deposit and surrounding areas are encouraged to visit Calico Fort on Oct. 28 to partake in a fun day of food and games to benefit the Fort Deposit Volunteer Fire Department.





