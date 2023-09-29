Lowndes County Arrests Sep. 19-25
Published 8:08 am Friday, September 29, 2023
The following are arrests made in Lowndes County between Sep. 19-25.
September 19
* Ar’lexis Chappell, 24 – Two counts failure to appear: driving while suspended, failure to wear seatbelt
September 20
* Aleshia McPherson, 45 – Three counts harassment, domestic violence third degree harassing communications
* Shundarious Davis, 23 – Possession of marijuana first degree
* Kordez Ervin, 24 – Four counts failure to appear: speed 70+mph, failure to register vehicle, two counts operating vehicle without insurance, three counts driving while suspended