Lowndes County Arrests Sep. 19-25 Published 8:08 am Friday, September 29, 2023

The following are arrests made in Lowndes County between Sep. 19-25.

September 19

* Ar’lexis Chappell, 24 – Two counts failure to appear: driving while suspended, failure to wear seatbelt

Email newsletter signup

September 20

* Aleshia McPherson, 45 – Three counts harassment, domestic violence third degree harassing communications

* Shundarious Davis, 23 – Possession of marijuana first degree

* Kordez Ervin, 24 – Four counts failure to appear: speed 70+mph, failure to register vehicle, two counts operating vehicle without insurance, three counts driving while suspended





