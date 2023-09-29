Fort Deposit Fire Department to host community cookoff Published 7:51 am Friday, September 29, 2023

Residents of Fort Deposit and surrounding areas are encouraged to visit Calico Fort on Oct. 28 to partake in a fun day of food and games to benefit the Fort Deposit Volunteer Fire Department.

Board Member Frieda Cross said all are welcome to attend and celebrate, not only the firefighters, but also the community they protect.

“The event serves a dual purpose both as a fun day for the community and also as a way to bring everyone together,” Cross said. “It will be a fundraiser for the fire department to buy equipment that we need but it’s also an opportunity to bring the firefighters and the people of the town together.”

The event is free to the public and will feature events such as a chicken, chili, and ribs cook off and a cornhole tournament. There will also be barbecue sandwiches and drinks for sale.

According to Cross, as many as 50 teams will compete in the cookoff and winners will receive a cash prize. The cost to enter the cookoff is $50 per team for one dish, $75 for two dishes, and $100 for all three dishes. There will be three judges on site to determine who creates the most delicious dish.

In addition to the cookoff, adults and children alike will have the opportunity to participate in a cornhole tournament. Cash prizes for the tournament will be awarded in four categories- good, better, best, and pro.

Fort Deposit Volunteer Fire Department Captain Bob Hood said department members are excited about the cookoff and hope to see many faces show up to enjoy a day of community togetherness.

“I’m excited about the event and I hope we have a good turnout,” Hood said. “We have about 16 teams registered for the cookoff with a few weeks left to register. Our hope is that we’ll have a good enough turnout that we can turn this into an annual event.”

For more information or to register for the cookoff, individuals should contact Bob Hood or Frieda Cross at (334) 227-4411.





