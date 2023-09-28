Lowndes Academy shut-out streak continues Published 7:35 pm Thursday, September 28, 2023

The Lowndes Academy Rebels faced the Abbeville Christian Academy Generals for their homecoming game on Sep. 22, bringing home yet another substantial win for undefeated team which is ranked No. 1 in Alabama Independent School Association’s (AISA) Class A Region 1.

Fans poured out to Rebel Field Friday night to cheer on the Rebels as they dominated the Generals with the final score resting at 47-0.

The Rebels are holding firm with a 5-0 record for the season and no intentions of slowing down as they continue on their push to achieve another AISA state championship.

Email newsletter signup

Head Coach Shane Moye said he is amazed by the way his athletes have performed this season and hopes to see the impossible become reality as the Rebels continue on their current path and keep the shut-out streak alive throughout the rest of their season.

“Our defense still hasn’t allowed a single point to be scored against us yet,” Moye said. “My boys continue to play hard every single week and they keep rising to the occasion. I really am so proud of them, and I hope they continue to keep getting better and keep living in the moment.”

A dedicated effort by the Rebels defense stalled the Generals throughout the game while points were put on the score board offensively by No. 21 Scott Stinson who scored two touchdowns, No. 3 Clayton Hussey who threw for three touchdowns, and No. 6 Cooper Dansby who had two touchdowns.

On Sep. 29, the Rebels will travel to Grove Hill to meet the Clarke Prep Gators on the gridiron who Moye said he anticipates being a notable rival.

“We’ve got a big game this week against Clark Prep,” Moye said. “They are 4-1 for the season right now and I believe they’re averaging over 40 points a game. It should be a good match up for us.”