Central High School Homecoming Court Published 7:32 pm Thursday, September 28, 2023

Central High School’s Miss CHS Shamirria Rudulph and Homecoming Queen Mariah Graham were presented at the Tigers’ pep rally. Pictured are (from left to right) Miss Senior Ameria Maull, Rudolph, Miss Freshman Zar’Riley Bibb, and Graham. Not pictured are Miss Sophomore Ayala Johnson and Miss Junior Taundria McGhee.