Lowndes Academy ranked ASWA No. 2 team Published 4:57 pm Wednesday, September 27, 2023

The Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) released high school football rankings Sept. 27 with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points. One Lowndes County school, Lowndes Academy, ranked among the top 10 teams in the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA).

The Rebels are working for a “three-peat” this season, aiming to earn the team’s third AISA state championship title in as many years. The team is undefeated in their region so far and no team the Rebels have challenged has been able to put points on the board against Lowndes.

Head coach Shane Moye said the Rebels second place ranking is the highest the team has ever placed on the poll.

Email newsletter signup

“It’s the highest we’ve been rated for as long as I can remember,” Moye said. “It’s an honor to be considered one of the top teams in the AISA. Our defense is ranked number one in the state among both public and private schools. That’s an accomplishment for our school.

“I said at the beginning of the year that defense is going to be the reason we win a championship. So as long as we stay healthy, we’ve just got to continue to get better each week.”

In the AISA, teams which placed are (in order of placement, W-L, points) No. 1 Glenwood 5-0, 228; No. 2 Lowndes Academy 5-0, 162; No. 3 Jackson Academy 6-0, 145; No. 4. Lee-Scott 4-1, 140; No. 5 Chambers Academy 5-1, 118; No. 6 Clarke Prep 5-1, 91; No. 7 Autauga Academy 4-1, 64; No. 8 Fort Dale Academy 4-1, 52; No. 9 Patrician 3-2, 44 and No. 10 Banks Academy 4-1, 30. Others receiving votes are Wilcox Academy 5-1, 8 and Crenshaw Christian 4-2, 1.

In Class 1A, teams which placed are (in order of placement, W-L, points) No. 1 Leroy 3-0, 228; NO. 2 Elba 4-0, 168; No. 3 Sweet Water 4-1, 125; No. 4. Millry 4-1, 114; No. 5. Loachapoka 5-0, 101; No. 6 Coosa Christian 4-1, 93; No. 7 Pickens Co. 4-1, 66; No. 8 Wadley 5-0, 62; No. 9. Lynn 3-1, 46 and No. 10 South Lamar 4-1, 28. Others receiving votes are Brantley 3-2, 18; Georgiana 4-1, 8; Shoals Christian 4-0, 8; Spring Garden 3-2, 8; Meek 3-2, 6; and Linden 4-1, 4.

In Class 2A, teams which placed are (in order of placement, W-L, points) No. 1. B.B. Comer 5-0, 207; No. 2. Highland Home 5-0, 169; No. 3. Pisgah 4-0, 148; No. 4. Fyffe 3-1, 145; No. 5 Reeltown 4-0, 118; No. 6. Luverne 5-0, 99; No. 7 Sulligent 5-0, 57; No. 8. St. Luke’s 5-0, 40; No. 9 Lamar Co. 5-0, 30 and No. 10. Vincent 4-1, 29. Others receiving votes are Cottonwood 4-0, 14; Tuscaloosa Academy 3-2, 13; Locust Fork 5-0, 7; Tanner 3-2, 4 and Hatton 4-0, 3.

In Class 3A, teams which placed are (in order of placement, W-L, points) No. 1. Mars Hill Bible 5-0, 217; No. 2 Mobile Christian 5-0, 164; No. 3 St. James 4-1, 131; No. 4. Madison Academy 4-0, 130; No. 5. Gordo 4-1, 109; No. 6. Sylvania 4-0, 98; No. 7. Houston Academy 4-0, 95; No. 8 Straughn 4-0, 51 No. 9. Thomasville 4-0, 37 and No. 10. Geraldine 4-1, 23. Others receiving votes Trinity 5-0, 17; Lauderdale Co. 5-0, 5; Randolph Co. 4-0, 4 and Ohatchee 4-1, 2.

In Class 4 A, teams which placed are (in order of placement, W-L, points) No. 1 Andalusia 5-0, 213; No. 2 Cherokee Co. 5-0, 165; No. 3 Catholic-Montgomery 5-0, 153; No 4 Jackson 4-0, 147; No. 5 West Morgan 5-0, 110; No. 6 Handley 4-1, 77; No. 7 Jacksonville 4-1, 74; No. 8. Bibb Co. 5-0, 70; No. 9 Oneonta 3-2, 20 and No. 10. Corner 4-0, 19. Others receiving votes are Oak Grove 4-0, 12; Bayside Academy 4-1, 9; Anniston 3-2, 4; BTW-Tuskegee 3-2, 2; Escambia Co. 4-1, 2; T.R. Miller 3-2, 2; Westminster-Huntsville 3-1, 2; American Christian 3-2, 1 and Montevallo 3-1, 1.

In Class 5A, teams which placed are (in order of placement, W-L, points) No. 1 Ramsay 4-1, 211; No. 2 Gulf Shores 5-0, 173; No. 3. Central-Clay Co. 4-0, 147; No. 4. Pleasant Grove 3-1, 127; No.5. Moody 4-1, 99; No. 6. Leeds 3-1, 78; No. 7 Vigor 5-0, 55; No. 8 Charles Henderson 2-2, 48; No. 9. Guntersville 4-0, 29 and No. 10 Faith-Mobile 3-2, 27. Others receiving votes are Russellville 5-0, 15; Demopolis 3-1, 14; John Carroll 5-0, 14; Scottsboro 4-0, 13; Fairview 5-0, 11; Carroll-Ozark 3-2, 8; Beauregard 3-2, 4; Valley 3-1, 3; Arab 4-1, 2; Citronelle 3-2, 2; UMS-Wright 2-3, 2 and Southside-Gadsden 4-1, 1.

In Class 6A, teams which placed are (in order of placement, W-L, points) No. 1 Saraland; 5-0, 225; No. 2 Clay-Chalkville 5-0, 172; No 3 Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 5-0, 145; No. 4 Parker 5-0, 135; No. 5 Muscle Shoals 4-0, 115; No. 6 Hartselle 4-1, 86; No. 7 Mountain Brook 4-1, 76; No. 8 Oxford 5-0, 55; No. 9 Helena 5-0, 44 and No. 10 Theodore 3-2, 9. Others receiving votes are Carver-Montgomery 4-1, 8; St. Paul’s 3-1, 6; Spanish Fort 3-2,5; Briarwood 2-2, 1 and Mortimer Jordan 4-1, 1.

In Class 7A, teams which placed are (in order of placement, W-L, points) No. 1 Thompson, 4-0, 228; No. 2 Central-Phenix City, 5-0, 171; No. 3 Auburn, 4-1, 135; No. 4 Mary Montgomery, 5-0, 124; No. 5 Vestavia Hills, 4-1, 104; No. 6 Hewitt-Trussville, 4-1, 93; No. 7 Dothan, 4-1, 79; No. 8 Enterprise, 4-1, 63; No. 9 Baker, 5-0, 51 and No. 10 Sparkman, 5-0, 31. Others receiving votes are Foley 2-2, 2; James Clemens 4-1, 1 and Opelika 3-2, 1.