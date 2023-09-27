Ivey awards grants for Child Passenger Safety Program Published 9:52 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Governor Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $1.03 million to assist residents with purchasing and installing child safety seats and to reduce distracted driving statewide. The Child Passenger Safety Program will use the grant funds to educate Alabamians on the safe use of child passenger restraints, as well as assist the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) with conducting training on reducing distracted driving in schools and agencies across the state.

Lowndes County Sheriff, Christopher West, said the program and grant is much needed.

“I often see people pull up to places and have children sitting in their lap,” West said. “We try to encourage the community to get car seats, because a lot of residents have the ability to buy them, they just won’t take the responsibility to do what they need to do. I’ve seen horrible wrecks and injuries to children due to this carelessness. I appreciate the legislation for taking notice of that and addressing it.”

The program qualifies individuals to become certified Child Passenger Safety technicians through a short training course. ADPH is also using funds to organize car-seat fitting stations around the state where the public will be able to have seats checked and installed by certified technicians.

Governor Ivey encourages residents to take advantage of the Child Passenger Safety Program.

“Child safety seats save countless lives every year, and knowing how to properly install one is an essential skill for any parent or caregiver of a young child,” Ivey said.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) is administering the grants from funds made available to Alabama by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. ADECA manages a range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, recreation, energy conservation and water resource management.