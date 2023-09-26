Tigers fall to No. 1 ranked Maplesville Published 8:29 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

The Calhoun School traveled to face Maplesville Friday night and fell to the Red Devils 60-7.

Going into the Tigers’ third season game, head coach Ervin Starr said he expected a strong offense from their opponent.

“Maplesville is always a consistently physical team,” Starr said. “They run power and sometimes a wishbone, but we know they are run-dominant and they’re going to run the ball the same every time.”

From the scrimmage, Calhoun fought strong, but were unable to grasp the lead. The Red Devils were ahead 22-0 at the end of the first quarter and 48-0 at the half.

The Tiger suffered injuries during the game – No. 11 JaCarrie Peagler took a shoulder hit and No. 51, Michael Gill, sustained a knee injury.

Starr said he felt confident going in. The team has worked hard to build strength and speed, he said, but the Tigers’ physical prowess fell short of the anticipated win.

“Nothing went well,” Starr explained. “Not one thing. I have to do a much better job of preparing this team.”

Quarterback Jeremy Hardy earned the Tigers’ one touchdown with an 11-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter and Starr said the freshman has dominated the ball this season.

“He dominates the ball offensively,” Starr said. “If [opponents] try to pack the box and push him into a box, he goes deep. He throws a very good deep ball and we take advantage of that.”

The Tigers travel to face Luverne Sept. 29 and will challenge their opponent for the Luverne Tigers homecoming game.