Rudolph captains Tuskegee University Marching Crimson Pipers Published 4:26 pm Monday, September 25, 2023

After graduating from Central High School in 2021, Rheonna Rudolph traveled to Tuskegee to chase her dreams. She auditioned and was chosen to dance for the Tuskegee University Crimson Piperettes.

After two years dancing for the Piperettes, Rudolph was named as Captain of the Marching Crimson Pipers in Spring of 2023.

Rudolph has been dancing since her childhood and said it was a no-brainer for her to continue dancing after graduation.

“I’ve been dancing since I was in sixth or seventh grade when I went to a summer dance camp for girls in Lowndes County,” Rudolph said. “After that I got in touch with the dance coach at Central High School and she had me start dancing with the Golden Divas. I danced with them all the way through my eleventh grade year and unfortunately we didn’t have a band my senior year so there was no dance team.”

The Tuskegee Marching Crimson Piper Band was established in 1906 as the first Historically Black College and University (HBCU) marching band. It has brightened the ears of Tuskegee University Students and faculty ever since.

The Marching Crimson Pipers currently perform at Tuskegee University’s football and basketball games in addition to performing at local high schools as well as participating in various community service events.

Rudolph said she is proud to be a part of the Marching Crimson Pipers and that her promotion to captain has taught her many valuable lessons on leadership, problem solving, organization, bringing people together, and even self evaluation.

“It has been a great experience and they’ve taught me a lot,” Rudolph said. “It’s a great family atmosphere and it gives me many connections that I wouldn’t have outside of the band. It’s just a great environment.”

Rudolph’s father, Rodney Rudolph, beamed with pride as he discussed his daughter’s accomplishments.

“I’m very proud of her,” Rodney said. “She was the valedictorian of her class and she’s doing well in college. She’s representing the county as a whole very well.”





