Lowndes County Arrests Sept. 10-12 Published 6:33 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

Lowndes County arrests between on Sept. 10-12 are as follows.

Sept. 10

* Michelle Griffith, 53 – Possession/receipt of controlled substances, receiving stolen property first degree

Sept. 11

* Martisha Hayes, 20 РHarassment 

* Charlie Perdue, 76 – Harassment

* Nicholas Mims, 57 -Manslaughter (indictment), assault first degree (indictment)

Sept. 12

* Courtney Hale, 38 – Two counts unauthorized use of vehicle