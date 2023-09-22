Central High School parades down Main Street to celebrate Homecoming
Published 5:10 pm Friday, September 22, 2023
Mr. and Miss Central High School 2023 introduce themselves to the community.
Central High School cheerleaders show their school spirit while dancing for parade onlookers.
Members of the Central High School drumline perform during the parade.
Central High School Mr. and Miss Junior Class 2023 revel in their reign as they boast their spirit for the green and gold.
Cheerleaders from The Calhoun School help celebrate the Lions as they prepare to battle the Verbena Red Devils.
Lowndes County Superintendent Samita Jeter leads the Central High School homecoming parade.
Hayneville residents flocked to Main Street on Sep. 22 to enjoy a parade in honor of Central High School’s homecoming football game. Community members lined the street with excited anticipation, hopeful for a green and gold homecoming victory. Students, faculty, and various community organizations proudly pumped up the crowd in preparation for the Tigers Friday night match against the Verbena Red Devils.