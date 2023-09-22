Central High School parades down Main Street to celebrate Homecoming Published 5:10 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

Hayneville residents flocked to Main Street on Sep. 22 to enjoy a parade in honor of Central High School’s homecoming football game. Community members lined the street with excited anticipation, hopeful for a green and gold homecoming victory. Students, faculty, and various community organizations proudly pumped up the crowd in preparation for the Tigers Friday night match against the Verbena Red Devils.