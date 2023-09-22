Central High School parades down Main Street to celebrate Homecoming

Published 5:10 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

By Shelby Mathis

Hayneville residents flocked to Main Street on Sep. 22 to enjoy a parade in honor of Central High School’s homecoming football game. Community members lined the street with excited anticipation, hopeful for a green and gold homecoming victory. Students, faculty, and various community organizations proudly pumped up the crowd in preparation for the Tigers Friday night match against the Verbena Red Devils.

Email newsletter signup

More News

Lowndes County Community Calendar Sept. 21

Foster voted Lowndes County Athlete of the Week

Lowndesboro Presbyterian rededicates steeple after major repairs

Calhoun falls to Barbour County

Print Article

  • Calendar of events