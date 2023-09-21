Lowndes County Community Calendar Sept. 21 Published 6:37 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

Check out the following Lowndes County community happenings.

LCUWP Applications

The Lowndes County Unincorporated Wastewater Project is accepting applications for septic system installation or repair at its office located at 507 W. Tuskeena Street in Hayneville. Call (334) 548-2006 or stop by Monday, Wednesday, or Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for an application.

LCUWP Meeting

The Lowndes County Unincorporated Wastewater Project will hold an information meeting at Hayneville Church of Christ. Date and time will be announced later. Watch here for updates.

Head Start

The Lowndes County BOE has opened Head Start registration for children ages 3 and 4 for the 2023-2024 program year. Current immunization records, proof of income, and proof of age are required to register. Call (334) 548-2145 or visit www.lowndesboeheadstart.org for information.

Homecoming Parade

Central High School will hold a homecoming parade on Sept. 22 beginning at 10 a.m. Organizations are invited to participate. Call (334) 563-7311 or email kharrison@lowndesboe.org or andrea.carter@lowndesboe.org.

Honor Ceremony

The Lowndes Academy Alumni Association will present an inaugural ceremony for its Hall of Honor on Sept. 24. Inductees are Joyce Harrell Blake, Barbara Haigler, and Art Sullivan. The ceremony is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Marengo House.

Homecoming Game

Central High School in Hayneville will host its homecoming game against Billingsley on Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.

Homecoming Parade

Central High School in Hayneville will host a Homecoming Parade from Mosses to the school on Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Applications for the parade will be available Aug. 1. Contact Juanita George at (334) 391-4863 for information.

Class Reunion

Central High School in Hayneville will host an All Classes Reunion on Oct. 7 from 1-6 p.m. The event will take place at Carnes Park located on U.S. Highway 80 in White Hall.

Food Giveaway

Imago Dei Church at the 45 distributes food on a first-come, first-served basis the second Saturday of each month. The next distribution will take place Oct. 14 starting at 9 a.m. at 6845 US Highway 80 East.

Wildlife Cookout

Deon Shathon and Monroe will present the 12th Annual Wildlife Cookout Oct. 21 at Carnes Park in White Hall. The event features a live DJ, with festivities beginning at 12 p.m. and food served at 3 p.m. Admission is $20. Vendors are welcome. Bring your grills and tents.

