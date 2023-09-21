Lowndes Academy shuts out Edgewood Academy Published 4:20 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

The Lowndes Academy Rebels managed to secure their fourth win of the season in an impressive 35-0 shutout against the Edgewood Academy Eagles on Sep. 15.

Prior to the game, head coach Shane Moye said Edgewood Academy has a great team and coaching staff, and hoped his boys could come back after a tough game against the Southern Academy Cougars and pull out another win.

Moye’s hopes came to fruition on Friday night as the Rebels put 28 points on the board in the first half of the game, adding an additional 7 points in the second half, all while defending the field and not allowing a single point scored against them.

The Eagles now hold a 1-4 record for this season with a win against Abbeville Christian Academy and losses to Fort Dale Academy, Autauga Academy, Chambers Academy, and now Lowndes Academy.

Moye said the Rebels’ plan for this season was to go undefeated, and the hard work his athletes are putting in every week is showing up under the Friday night lights as Lowndes Academy has held a 156-0 point overall lead against their competitors over the past four weeks.

The Rebels are currently ranked at number two in the state on the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s football rankings, moving up from their number four spot on the leaderboard. The Rebels also hold the number one spot in the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) A Region I standings with a strong lead over number two, Crenshaw Christian Academy.

The Lowndes Academy Rebels will face off against the Abbeville Christian Academy Generals for their homecoming match up on Sep. 22 on the Rebels home field in Lowndesboro, where they hope to secure yet another ‘W’ and continue making their hometown proud.

Abbeville Christian Academy currently holds a 0-4 record for the season with losses against Autauga Academy, Crenshaw Christian Academy, Hooper Academy, and Edgewood Academy.





