Central High School celebrates gym renovation

On Sep. 21, faculty and student athletes at Central High School in Hayneville hosted a ribbon cutting to officially unveil the newly re-floored gym.

Lowndes County Public Schools Board Member Ben Davis, Superintendent Samita Jeter, Principal Archie Curtis, Central High School Athletic Director Bryan Coleman, and Lowndes County Athletic Director Nickles Rankins were all in attendance to commemorate the momentous occasion.

Rankins said the upgrades to the gym floor were a way to not only boost students morale, but also to beautify the school’s campus.

“The floors had never really had a school logo or anything on it and at other schools the gym floors are usually really elegant,” Rankins said. “We wanted to do something that was great for the kids, the community, and the traditions of Lowndes County Public Schools and we thought this was one way to do that. Now when people walk in, they’re going to know they’re in the Lion’s Den.”

The gym floor, which was previously blank, received bright new decals including the Central “C”, the infamous Lion mascot, and the phrase “4-5 Strong” which highlights the pride of being a Lowndes County school.

The renovation of the gym floor was the third upgrade to the school’s athletic department this year and was a welcome surprise to the students who will showcase their athletic talents on the court this year.

Jeter said the school board is proud of the renovations and invited community members to pay a visit to Central-Hayneville to support the student athletes who so proudly represent their school.

“As we continue with building our future for academic success, we are excited about the new floor that has been built for our games for the fall season,” Jeter said. “We are looking forward to you coming out and we are excited about the great things that are about to happen.”





