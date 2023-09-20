BREAKING NEWS: Sheriff investigates White Hall homicide Published 6:25 pm Wednesday, September 20, 2023

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal White Hall shooting in what has been ruled as the county’s first homicide for 2023.

Lowndes County Coroner Terrell Means confirmed the death of Eddie Lee, 43, of White Hall, who sustained fatal injuries in a Saturday morning shooting.

“Lee was shot and died on the scene,” Means said. “This is the first homicide this year.”

Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West said his office is investigating the circumstances leading to Lee’s death. Deputies responded to a 911 call for help and arrived at the scene on Elm Street to discover Lee, a black male, who was pronounced deceased.

“The call came in at 4:15 a.m.,” West said.

West confirmed Lee was shot Saturday morning at approximately 4 a.m. The shooter’s identity is unknown, and the details of the murder remain unclear at this time.

Due to the ongoing investigation, no further information is available, West explained.

“We are currently investigating what happened,” he said.

Updates to the case will be available on our website, www.lowndessignal.com as new information is released.