Williams serves Lowndes County with pride Published 1:01 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

1 of 1

Sgt. Prince Williams serves Lowndes County citizens as the day and night shift supervisor for the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department.

Williams started his career in law enforcement in 2017 as a deputy with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department, taking a break from 2018-2020 to work for the Alabama State University Police after which he returned to Lowndes County.

Lowndes County Sheriff Christopher West said he is pleased with Williams work and expressed his thankfulness to have Williams on the department.

Email newsletter signup

“We are extremely luck to have him [Williams],” West said. “He was with us several years ago and left, but when I was appointed to office I reached out to him to get him back because he was so well liked here. When he came back he hit the ground running. He is great with children and has helped ton to shed a positive light on laaw enforcement within Lowndes County”

Williams currently serves in the United States Air Force and previously served for eight years in the United States Army. According to Williams, during his tenure in the Army he found himself in a period of reflection, wondering what the rest of his life held in store. Williams said his decision to pursue a career in law enforcement ultimately stemmed from a recommendation from his parents after he completed his college education.

“My last year of school I didn’t do so well and my mom mentioned that it may be a good idea for me to look for a career similar to the military,” Williams said. “With me already being in the military, I felt like law enforcement was as close as I could really get. I really owe it to my parents for opening up that door for me to head that way. They opened my eyes to a career in law enforcement.”

As time went on, Williams found a great fondness for the decision he made. Williams now holds a deep sense of fulfillment with his career, but acknowledged that there are difficulties he faces daily, most notably the ability to alternate between his role as an officer and his role within his family.

“One challenging part of this job is being able to turn off being an officer when you go home,” Williams said. “Being able to drop everything that happened during the day and go home to step into a family role is probably the hardest part.”

Williams said he feels like there are a lot of things that are misunderstood about law enforcement and encouraged community members to reach out to local law enforcement officers if they have any questions or concerns.

“There are a lot of things that need to be heard and understood that often go unsaid and misunderstood because people feel like they can’t reach out to us,” Williams said. “Most of the time, we are as approachable as they come. If there is something you don’t understand, reach out to us and ask us questions. Talk to an officer so you can gain a further understanding.”

Williams mentioned that though his career can have its downfalls and challenges, the positive work he and his department do within the community outweighs any negatives.

“I love being able to interact with not only the adults but also the kids inside the community,” Williams said. “Being able to be there for them makes it worthwhile.”





