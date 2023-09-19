Coleman, Morgan named to SNHU President’s List Published 3:35 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

1 of 2

Two area students – Jada Morgan of Fort Deposit and Garrius Coleman of Greenville – have been named to Southern New Hampshire University’’s (SNHU) Summer 2023 President’s List.

Morgan graduated from The Calhoun School in 2017 and has made the honor roll at SNHU throughout the current school year.

Coleman is a graduate of Greenville High School and currently serves as a Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class with the U.S. Navy. He was selected as U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge Junior Sailor of the Quarter for the second quarter of this year.

Email newsletter signup

For placement on the school’s President’s List, full-time undergraduate students must earn a minimum grade-point average (GPA) of 3,700 and above for the reporting term. Students on full-time status are enrolled in 12 credit hours over each 16-week term or paired 8-week term grouped in fall, winter and spring, and summer.

The university is a private, nonprofit institution of learning with a 90-year history of educating adult and traditional students. More than 170,000 students worldwide pursue the 200 accredited programs available online or on its Manchester, New Hampshire campus.

For more information, visit www.snhu.edu.