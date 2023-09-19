Childrens Policy Council honors exemplary students Published 1:13 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

1 of 2

On Sep. 11, the Lowndes County Children’s Policy Council held a banquet to honor Lowndes County Students who have shown exceptional character at their respective schools and in the community.

The banquet is held annually to honor students who receive the Character in Action Award each month throughout the school year. Each student who receives the award exemplifies extraordinary character.

District Judge Adrian Johnson discussed the meaning behind both the award and the banquet and the way positive reinforcement can make a difference in the lives of Lowndes County children.

“We got to thinking that we needed to do something to highlight the positive accomplishments of our students that are doing good things,” Johnson said. “All we hear about on the news is all the negative things about how bad children are these days, but we knew that there were outstanding children in our community doing wonderful things and we wanted to start a program to highlight their positive accomplishments. Our goal was by highlighting these positive accomplishments, we could set these students out as an example to follow.”

Johnson also described the ways a child’s role models at home influence their character at school and thanked parents for providing their children with the foundation they need to thrive.

Lowndes County Superintendent Samita Jeter highlighted the partnership between the school system and the court system which helps make the annual banquet and monthly awards possible.

“The parntership with the Juvenile Court and the school system is one that is about welcoming all families,” Jeter said. “We all desire to work well with our families and I think our partnership shows just that, and also supports student success.”

Jeter expressed pride for the students who have won the award as she discussed what this award means for students in Lowndes County.

“The school year just started and we are already exhibiting great character,” Jeter said. “We want to let their light shine on themselves and on other students and let people see that.”

All students in Lowndes County are eligible for nomination for the Character in Action Award, regardless of their school of attendance or their grade level.





