Calhoun Junior High hosted Georgiana Published 12:34 pm Sunday, September 17, 2023

The Calhoun School Junior High football team hosted Georgiana School Tuesday and fell in a 14-8 loss. The Tigers fought hard, but the Panthers secured the victory with a late score in the fourth quarter. Lowndes County Public Schools Athletic Director Nickles Rankins wishes to thank parents and fans for coming out to support the coaches and student-athletes.