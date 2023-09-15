Sewell speaks on federal court redistricting decision Published 5:45 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) released the following statement regarding the decision by a federal court to strike down the Alabama State Legislature’s 2023 redistricting plan and direct a special master to redraw Alabama’s congressional map:

“Today’s decision is yet another victory for Black voters in Alabama and for the promise of fair representation,” Sewell said. “By appointing a special master to fairly redraw Alabama’s congressional map, the court has rejected the state legislature’s latest attempt to dilute the voices and voting power of African Americans all across our state.

Sewell described the importance of Alabama’s legislators’ compliance with the Supreme Court’s original order while protecting the voices of Alabama Black voters.

Email newsletter signup

“While we were outraged by the Alabama State Legislature’s open defiance of the Supreme Court’s original order to create two majority-minority districts, I am nonetheless grateful that a federal court has now intervened to protect the voices of Alabama’s Black voters. The Voting Rights Act of 1965 is indeed alive and enforceable!”