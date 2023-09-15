Interpretive Center hosts free Public Lands Day event Published 7:56 am Friday, September 15, 2023

Local health and recreational organizations have joined together with the National Park Service and the Selma to Montgomery National Historic trail to organize an event honoring National Public Lands Day which will take place at the Lowndes Interpretive Center on Sept. 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

According to the National Parks Service, “National Public Lands Day is traditionally the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort. It celebrates the connection between people and green space in their community, inspires environmental stewardship, and encourages use of open space for education, recreation, and health benefits.”

Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail park ranger Theresa Hall shared the theme of the event, which gives the public a glimpse into what the events of the day will include.

“We are hosting an event in commemoration of National Public Lands Day with the theme of ‘Healthy Parks, Healthy People’,” Hall said. “There will be organizations here for people to learn about the importance of health and how the outdoors can play a role in a healthy life.”

In a media release on Aug. 31, representatives of the Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail described the event’s theme which represents a global movement to harness the power of parks and public lands as a health resource while working to advance the fact that all parks, both urban and wildland, are cornerstones of people’s physical, mental, and spiritual health, social wellbeing, and the sustainability of the planet.

At the commemorative event, local organizations will be on site to provide information about health and recreational activities in the area which can allow individuals to enjoy the outdoors in pursuit of a healthier lifestyle. Those in attendance will participate in a brief walk of the campus as they learn about a plethora of activities available to the public at National Park sites.

The site of the event, the Lowndes Interpretive Center, is located at 7002 US Highway 80 West in Hayneville. This event is free to the public and all are encouraged to attend. Individuals seeking more information should contact Theresa Hall by phone at (334) 421-0350 or by email at theresa_hall@nps.gov.





