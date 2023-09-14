Foster voted Lowndes County Athlete of the Week Published 11:44 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

Eron Foster was voted as Lowndes County’s Athlete of the Week. He is a junior AT Central High School in Hayneville, where he is No. 0 and plays for the Lions as linebacker, running back, and tight end. He recorded 11 tackles during Central’s game Friday against Maplesville. Foster sees his role on the field as someone who stops – stops the opponent’s runs and passes, covers the middle, the hooks and the curls. Foster won this week’s award by receiving 62% of the votes.

Sophomores Tiya Smith from The Calhoun School and Bradyn Stokes from Lowndes Academy were also nominated for their athleticism and setting the standard for excellence on and off the field. Congratulations to Foster and all athletes nominated this week.

Athlete of the Week is made possible by the joint efforts of The Lowndes Signal and Lowndes County Public Schools Athletic Director Nickles Rankins, and through the cooperation of the coaches and administration of Central High School, Lowndes Academy, and The Calhoun School.

