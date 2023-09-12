Lowndes Academy Alumni to host Hall of Honor induction ceremony Published 5:01 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

The Lowndes Academy Alumni Association will host the inaugural induction ceremony for the Lowndes Academy Hall of Honor on Sep. 24 at 4:00 p.m. Inductees who will be honored include Joyce Harrell Blake, Barbara Haigler, and Art Sullivan.

Dustin Callis is the President of the Lowndes Academy Alumni Association, which has only recently been created.

He said the association has been two years in the making, and was formed in an effort to help make improvements around the school grounds.

“We’ve always had a lot of booster organizations over the years to raise money for athletic purposes but we’ve never had an organization dedicated to raising money for the sole purpose of improving our school’s facilities,” Callis said. “This association is a place for people to contribute in a way that will improve the school building and support education aside from athletics.”

Susan Mohun said the inductees will include people who have given tirelessly to Lowndes Academy through the years. The three individuals chosen this year were all teachers at Lowndes Academy for over 30 years each.

Mohun said she looks forward to the first induction of many to come as the association navigates the specifics of how the yearly event will be hosted.

“This will be an annual event,” Mohun said. “We haven’t set a number of how many people will be inducted each year, but we will be going through nominations and figuring out each year how to induct more and more people into the Hall of Honor.”

The ceremony will take place at Marengo House in Lowndesboro. According to Mohun, the event has an open invitation, but seating is limited. She asks that those who plan to attend the event RSVP by contacting her at (205)242-1347.

Individuals who are interested in joining the Lowndes Academy Alumni Association or donating toward their cause are encouraged to reach out either through their Facebook page or by emailing lowndesalumni@gmail.com.