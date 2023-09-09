Lowndesboro Presbyterian rededicates steeple after major repairs Published 4:58 pm Saturday, September 9, 2023

The Lowndesboro Presbyterian Church held a rededication ceremony on Aug. 27,honoring the church’s steeple which has been a part of the church since 1850.

According to Mac McCurdy, Ruling Elder of the church, the ceremony was held to rededicate the church and steeple back to the glory of God.

McCurdy said the ceremony was the church’s way of not only thanking God for preserving the church but also of glorifying Him for his protection. The dedication also served to express the congregation’s gratitude for God’s hand in aiding church leaders to find the manpower to complete necessary repairs to the steeple, which was a difficult task in itself, McCurdy explained

“It [the steeple] was going to fall, so we had some major repairs done to it,” McCurdy said. “It was a major undertaking and we were having a hard time finding someone who would do that type of work.”

Pastor Lincoln Speece said there was pre-existing damage to the steeple from termites and faulty previous repairs which were exacerbated by a weather event that affected the Lowndesboro area and created the need for a significant amount of repairs.

“When the tornado came through Main Street in Lowndesboro about a year ago we noticed that the steeple had shifted,” Speece said. “We wanted to keep the historical integrity of the steeple and that was really a big job. They had to take our pillars and crack them open and take the front of our church and crack it open.”

In addition to the steeple repairs, the church also got a new roof installed as well as new siding and a new sidewalk which Speece said has improved the look of the church grounds significantly.

Speece gave credit to the community for their generosity, to the Lowndesboro United Methodist Church for allowing the congregation to utilize their sanctuary while repairs were underway, and to McAbee Construction which completed the repairs.

“We’re so glad the Lord provided for us,” Speece said. “It was really too much for us to imagine. A problem like that usually would have shut our doors, but now the church is better than before so we are so thankful.”

The Lowndesboro Presbyterian Church is located in the heart of the Lowndesboro’s Historic District and holds a worship service each fourth Sunday at 11:00 a.m.





