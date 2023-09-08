Lowndes County under Friday night lights Published 4:41 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

1 of 2

Under the Friday night lights on Sep 1, two schools in Lowndes County were defeated by their opponents while one school came out victorious.

Central High School in Hayneville

The Central High School Lions took on the Beauregard Hornets, falling to their opponents in a 47-0 loss.

Lions’ head coach Corvin Johnson said that though his team didn’t come out with a win, he is still proud of the way his athletes performed.

“It was a tough task going into the game just based off the quality of our opponent and a big difference in classification with them [Beauregard] being the No. 8, 5A school in the state and us being a 1A [school], but I wanted to see how our kids would respond in a hostile situation,” Johnson said. “We had some good performances, and the score did not dictate how well my kids performed. I got to see how tough these guys are and they performed really well in some areas. We made a lot of mental mistakes but we’re hitting the ground running this week trying to correct some of those mistakes.”

The Lions will face the Maplesville Red Devils in an away game on Sep. 8 and Johnson said his team is prepared for victory,

“I feel pretty confident about this week’s game,” Johnson said. “This is our first region game and I feel like we match up well with Maplesville this year. We’ve never beat Maplesville before, but I think we’re going to make history this week. It’s going to be a great game.”

Lowndes Academy

The Lowndes Academy Rebels faced the Coosa Valley Academy Rebels this week and had a strong lead from the start. Due to an issue with a nearby power line, officials called the game at half time which left the final score at 51-0.

Lowndes Academy head coach Shane Moye said that his athletes played an impressive game, even though they couldn’t finish it out.

“We played really well on offense and defense,” Moye said. “We scored on every drive, and we held them to negative 40 yards. We played nearly perfect on both sides of the ball.”

Moye said the Rebels are hitting it hard in practice this week to gear up for their game against the Southern Academy Cougars on Sep. 8.

“This week is going to be a tough game with two of the better teams in the region playing each other,” Moye said. “Southern has a really great team and we’re on the road this week so we’re going to do our best to get it done.”

The Calhoun School

The Calhoun Tigers fell to the Barbour County Jaguars with a final score of 12-6 after holding the Jaguars back with a 6-0 score until the fourth quarter of the game. Next on their schedule, the Tigers will face the Billingsley Bears in an away game on Sep. 8.





