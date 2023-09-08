Lowndes County Community Calendar Sept. 7-14 Published 8:36 am Friday, September 8, 2023

Check out these happenings coming soon to Lowndes County.

LCUWP Applications

The Lowndes County Unincorporated Wastewater Project is accepting applications for septic system installation or repair at its office located at 507 W. Tuskeena Street in Hayneville. Call (334) 548-2006 or stop by Monday, Wednesday, or Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for an application.

LCUWP Meeting

The Lowndes County Unincorporated Wastewater Project will hold an information meeting at Hayneville Church of Christ. Date and time will be announced later. Watch here for updates.

Head Start

The Lowndes County BOE has opened Head Start registration for children ages 3 and 4 for the 2023-2024 program year. Current immunization records, proof of income, and proof of age are required to register. Call (334) 548-2145 or visit www.lowndesboeheadstart.org for information.

Food giveaway

Imago Dei Church at the 45 distributes food on a first-come, first-served basis the second Saturday of each month. The next distribution will take place Sept. 9 starting at 9 a.m. at 6845 US Highway 80 East.

Tent Revival

River Bend Baptist Church’s Fall Tent Revival will take place Sept. 13-15 at 6 p.m. each evening. The church is located at 6763 Henderson Road in Lowndesboro. Food and fellowship to follow. All are welcome; come as you are.

Honor Ceremony

The Lowndes Academy Alumni Association will present an inaugural ceremony for its Hall of Honor on Sept. 24. Inductees are Joyce Harrell Blake, Barbara Haigler, and Art Sullivan. The ceremony is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Marengo House.

Homecoming Game

Central High School in Hayneville will host its homecoming game against Billingsley on Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.

Homecoming Parade

Central High School in Hayneville will host a Homecoming Parade from Mosses to the school on Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Applications for the parade will be available Aug. 1. Contact Juanita George at (334) 391-4863 for information.

Class Reunion

Central High School in Hayneville will host an All Classes Reunion on Oct. 7 from 1-6 p.m. The event will take place at Carnes Park located on U.S. Highway 80 in White Hall.