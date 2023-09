Lowndes County arrests Aug. 26-Sept. 3 Published 8:32 am Friday, September 8, 2023

August 26

* Bruce Gordon, 54 – Driving under influence

* Anthony Hall, 31 – Possession of marijuana second degree, possession/receipt controlled substance

* Corey Thigpen, 25 – Possession/receipt controlled substance

* Aaron Thigpen, 35 – Possession/receipt controlled substance

August 31

* Kellie Tolliver, 37 – Obstruction of government operations, tampering with physical evidence

* Richard Garner, 37 – Domestic violence second degree

September 2

* David Baldwin, 24 – Failure to appear: speed less than 25 miles per hour

September 3

* Ladarius Lewis, 26 – Two counts failure to appear: resisting arrest, reckless endangerment