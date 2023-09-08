Calhoun falls to Barbour County Published 4:45 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

The Calhoun School faced off against Barbour County on the gridiron on Sep. 1, leading the field for most of the game before succumbing to their opponents.

The Tigers started the night off early with a seven-yard touchdown by Keonte Abrams early in the first quarter.

The Tigers’ defense put up a good fight and managed to hold the Jaguars back throughout the rest of the first half, not allowing any points scored until the fourth quarter when Barbour County scored a two yard touchdown to tie the game.

Tigers’ head coach Ervin Starr said the loss was the product of poor circumstances after an unfortunate event took place early on in the game.

“It was a bad situation overall,” Starr said, “We had a brawl in the first quarter which never happens. Our players didn’t start it, and our coaches and players did a great job of breaking things up. Some players did get ejected so that threw us off and we had to find a way to restructure.”

The Jaguars managed to overtake the Tigers with another touchdown in the fourth quarter and closed out the game with a 12-6 win, the first win for Barbour County in the last ten years.

Starr said overall, he is proud of his players as well as his coaching staff for how they handled the night, even if they didn’t come out on top in the end.

“Our players and our coordinators and coaches did a good job of trying to manage coming back,” Starr said. “Our defense played a great game and unfortunately we just weren’t able to get the ball back to the endzone again.”

Starr said he and his team are not harping on their loss and instead are diving headfirst into preparation for this week’s game, where they will face the Billingsley Bears in their first away-game of the season. The game will start at 7 p.m. on Sep. 8 at Mims Field in Billingsley.





