Briggs voted The Lowndes Signal Athlete of the Week Published 10:30 am Thursday, September 7, 2023

Senior Haley Briggs was voted as The Lowndes Signal’s inaugural Athlete of the Week. She is volleyball captain at Lowndes Academy, where she plays volleyball, basketball and softball for the Rebels. As a team-first player, Briggs is always willing to help younger students with their efforts to succeed. Her kindness and willingness to lend a hand extends beyond the court and into all her academic classes.

Sophomores Lee Moore from Central High School and Gabriel Bueno from The Calhoun School were also nominated for their athleticism and setting the standard for excellence on and off the field. Congratulations to Briggs and all athletes nominated this week. Thank you to Nickles Rankins, the Lowndes County Public Schools Athletics department, and Lowndes Academy for helping to highlight student-athletes in “the 45.” Check out our website, www.lowndessignal.com on Saturday evening for next week’s player of the week voting.